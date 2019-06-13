13 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Fiscal Police Record Over 3000 Monetary Transgressions

Luanda — The Fiscal Police have registered in the last 12 months 3,045 infringements, 1,743 for contraband, 556 for fraud and tax evasion, 338 for exchange transgressions, said this Thursday in Luanda, the commander of this corporation, Manuel Chima.

The high ranking police officer disclosed the data during the central act of the celebrations of the 23rd anniversary of the Fiscal Police.

On the occasion, the police chief added that in the period in question, at least 296 maritime infractions and 112 illegal fishing activities were also registered in that time.

