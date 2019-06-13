Mozambique: Mozambican President Launches Water Supply Project Budgeted At Us$45 Million

Maputo — The President of Mozambique has launched a project to expand the supply drinking water to an additional 100,000 people in the cities of Tete and Moatize, an US$45 million investment financed by the World Bank.

"The project will result in 20,000 home connections, which will benefit about 106,000 new consumers in the two large municipalities," Filipe Nyusi said at the project launch.

The initiative, budgeted at EUR 39.7 million, provides for the opening of 27 water boreholes, the construction of a pipeline between Tete and Moatize, and the extension of another pipeline.

The works will end in December 2020.

"As you can see, through concrete actions, we are implementing our Five-Year Government Program 2015-2019", stated the Mozambican head of State, seen by several analysts as already in pre-election campaign for the general elections of 15 October.

The water supply network to Tete and Moatize is part of a program that includes the cities of Nacala and Beira which is budgeted at US$165 million (145 million euros). Club of Mozambique