South Africa: Doctors Without Borders Share More HIV/AIDS, TB Success Stories

It is day two, (11 June – 14 June 2019) of the South African AIDS conference taking place in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal. Today, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) shared its success story regarding its finding from a follow-up survey of its community-based HIV/TB project in Eshowe, KwaZulu Natal, showing that the project has achieved the UNAIDS targets of 90-90-90 one year ahead of the 2020 deadline, with results of 90-94-95: 90% of people living with HIV know their status, 94% of those were on antiretroviral treatment and 95% of those had a suppressed viral load.

Eshowe, KwaZulu Natal: Reaching 90-94-95

MSF will release important findings from its second Epicentre survey from our long-term HIV/TB project run in partnership with the KwaZulu Natal Department of Health in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal. The results confirm that the area has achieved the UNAIDS-endorsed treatment target of 90-90-90 with a result of 90-94-95. This area has one of the highest HIV rates in South Africa with 1 in 4 people living with HIV. This achievement is the result of local health partnerships, civil society, traditional leaders and medical practitioners working together to implement multi-pronged prevention, testing, counseling and treatment programmes.

Read the abstract: Significant decrease in the proportion of HIV-positive virally unsuppressed over the last 5 years in Mbongolwane and Eshowe sub-district, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Read our press release ‘HIV project in Eshowe, South Africa reaches 90-90-90 target one year ahead of 2020 deadline’.

Watch our 2-minute explainer video: ‘Eshowe HIV project reaches 90-94-95’

Watch our ‘Bending the Curves’ video series (2016) which outline the five key interventions used by MSF in Eshowe to reach these results.

Khayelitsha: Piloting six-month ART supplies for patients

The MSF adherence club model in Khayelitsha has proven effective in keeping people living with HIV on treatment. The clubs meet every two months at a local clinic to receive their ARVs and participate in adherence support. A recent MSF study has shown that stretching out the time between clubs to twice a year (every 6 months) in non-inferior to the current standard. Changing to 6 month refills could be a more attractive option for overburdened health systems and allows for greater patient independence.

Read the abstract: Retention and viral load outcomes from a cluster randomized trial comparing extending adherence club ART refill dispensing intervals from 2 to 6 monthly.

Watch our 2-minute video: ‘Khayelitsha: 6 months’ supply of ARVs’

Read our poster.

Introducing Khetha, a youth focused digital HIV counseling app

MSF in partnership with Aviro Health will launch its new digital HIV counseling syllabus for youth, Khetha, at SAAIDS.

The online platform, which includes youth-friendly videos and virtual reality options, aims to reach young people through their phones and computers.

The open-source digital HIV counseling syllabus focuses on teaching young people about HIV testing and how to access health services if they test positive.