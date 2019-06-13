Namibia Plastics Gets International Recognition

Plastic manufacturer, Namibia Plastics was last week accredited with a global British Retail Consortium (BRC) certificate, specifically for its Packaging Standard in the High Hygiene Risk audit category.

The company is the first plastic manufacturer in the country recognised as a leading industrialist on the global front.

With its manufacturing plant barely one year old, the company is already building a strong brand, especially across borders thanks to its recently acquired Reifenhauser EVOLUTION 3-Layer Blown Film Line machine that specializes in stretch hoods - a rare service in the Southern African Development Community.

Namibia Plastics, Chief Executive Officer, Johan Struwig said due to demand, coupled with their technological capabilities, they are fast becoming the no.1 supplier of stretch hoods in Africa.

Quality Assurance Manager José-Luis Pretorius said as anyone in the food safety community can attest, BRC accreditation is a vigorous demanding exercise and for a company that is still an infant in the packaging manufacturing industry, this has been a major achievement for the NP group.

Blaauws Group Namibia one of Namibia Plastics customer said due to the wide product range provided by Namibia Plastics, with the supply of a high quality print FFS sheeting, they are excited to build a great relationship with Namibia Plastics.

"The fact that is is manufactured in Namibia, makes ordering and logistics more hassle free," said Amos Boonzaaier, General Manger of the Blaauws Group Namibia.

Currently Namibia Plastics local large volume manufacturing clientele include Namibia Breweries Limited, Namib Poultry Industries, Tongaat Hulett, Gendev Fishing, Etosha Fishing, Seawork Fish Processors and Tunacor Fisheries among others.

Caption: Senior Sales Manager for Reifenhauser Africa, Sascha Skora (far left) uses an opportunity to further enhance the knowledge of Namibia Plastics manufacturing plant operations staff on the EVOLUTION 3-Layer Blown Film Line machine during a recent visit to the plant.