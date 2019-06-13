Eritrean in Angola Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Luanda and its environs, Angola, have enthusiastically celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress".

At the event in which government officials and members of the Assembly of Angola, members of the diplomatic community and a number of nationals took part, Mr. Saleh Omar, Eritrean Ambassador to South Africa and Southern African countries, said that this year's Independence Day anniversary is unique for it is being celebrated at the new era of peace and cooperation prevailing in the region.

Ambassador Saleh reiterated that the Eritrean people have emerged victorious against all conspiracies and hostilities aimed at derailing their economic progress and called on the nationals to strengthen contribution in the national development endeavors. He also expressed appreciation to those that contributed for the success of the celebratory program.

Ambassador Saleh also said the peace agreement signed between Eritrea and Ethiopia has opened a new era of peace and cooperation as well as good neighborliness in the Horn of Africa.

Congratulating the people and Government of Eritrea, Ambassador Teta Antonio, State Secretary for External Relations of Angola, expressed his support to the self-reliance stance of Eritrea and the peace and cooperation unfolding in the Horn of Africa.

The event was highlighted by artistic and cultural programs depicting the Independence Day anniversary.