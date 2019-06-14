South Africa: Ellis Laments Lack of Goal Scoring After Loss to China in the WC

Photo: FIFATV/YouTube

Banyana Banyana playing China in the Women's World Cup, June 13 2019.

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis lamented her squad's lack of goal scoring as their Achilles heel.

South Africa suffered their second loss of the tournament when they went down to China in their second match of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup currently underway in France.

Banyana Banyana and China met on Thursday, 13 June at Parc des Princes in Paris in a Group B encounter.

Li Ying scored the solitary goal of the match in the 40thminute.

Germany top the group with six points after two victories, followed by Spain and China on three points each while South Africa is at the foot of the table with no points.

Banyana Banyana will face the Germans in Montpellier on Monday 17 June, with Spain and China going toe to toe in the other group B clash.

While happy with the performance of her charges, Ellis is gutted at back to back losses in their maiden tournament.