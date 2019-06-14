Algerian Midfielder Expelled From Camp for 'Exposing Backside'

Algeria midfielder Haris Belkebla has been kicked out of the country's national team squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, for exposing his backside during a live stream.

Video footage of the 25-year-old recently appeared on social media showing him exposing his private parts.

DISCIPLINARY ACTION

The incident led to Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi dropping the midfielder from the squad, with USM Alger midfielder Mohammed Benkhemassa expected to be drafted as his replacement.

"The national team coach Djamel Belmadi has decided to exclude Algeria midfielder Haris Belkebla from the Africa Cup of Nations training camp. "The coach's decision was to maintain discipline within the group which he considers paramount," the Algerian Football Federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

APOLOGY

In the wake of his expulsion, the affected player still apologised to his teammates and Algerian people as preparations for the 2019 African Cup of Nations continue.

"I want to apologise to the Algerian people. I did not think I was live on social media. However, my gesture was inappropriate," he said.

The midfielder was seeking to earn his first international cap for Algeria at the continental event.

Kenya will face Algeria in their opening match of Group C of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on June 23 at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.