Zimbabwe: Vimbai Tsvangirai Funeral Brings Chamisa, Khupe Under One Roof

Mufakose MP and MDC women’s assembly chairperson Paurina Mpariwa could not hold back her tears.

The death of Vimbai Tsvangirai Java, the daughter to the late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader and founder Morgan Tsvangirai has brought Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe under the same roof.

The two, became sworn enemies after the death of Tsvangirai over succession issues as well as different ideologies within the movement.

However, the two had to be under the same roof to pay their last respect to the departed Glen View South legislator at the City Sports Centre in the capital today.

Khupe, was however given a hostile reception by the party supporters who booed her during introductions.

Party president Chamisa had to intervene as he took to the stage to silence the party supporters who were shouting and booing.

"I did not like what you did to Dr Khupe, she is the person who saved MDC during her time and we should respect her for that.

"You must respect her because she is here to pay her last respect to the woman she worked with, we must respect her," said Chamisa.

Chamisa also silenced the party supporters who booed the speaker of parliament, Jacob Mudenda after he mentioned President Mnangagwa's name on stage.

"Lets be inclusive in our national politics. There is nothing wrong in mentioning president of ZANU PF's name," he said.

Chamisa and Khupe had a succession dispute following the death of Tsvangirai leading to the formation of two MDCs.

The two horses have never seat under one roof for an occasion since Khupe has been snubbing party meetings before she made her way out of the party.