Nigeria: 82 Die As Soldiers, Terrorists Clash in Cameroon

Maiduguri — The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) lost 10 soldiers and killed 64 terrorists when troops clashed with Boko Haram members on Tuesday at Darak in Cameroun.

During the duel, the military also captured eight insurgents and destroyed speedboats.

In a statement yesterday in Maiduguri, MNJTF Spokesman, Col. Timothy Antigha, revealed that eight civilians equally died while eight soldiers got wounded in the battlefield.

He said: "Two days ago (Tuesday), about 300 heavily armed Boko Haram terrorists invaded Darak in northern Cameroon.

"They were met with stiff MNJTF resistance, resulting in the bloody fierce gun battle that lasted for several hours."

Antigha stated that the ruthless response of the task force was to make the Lake Chad area inoperable to the terrorists.

"It is always desirable to ensure that facts and accuracy are not lost in the quest for urgency. This is to give an impression that evil is favoured over good," the spokesman warned following alleged sympathy and support from some quarters for activities of the sect.

In a related development, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday met with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, over the security situation in Osun State.

At the meeting in Abuja, the governor requested the military chief to make good his promise to incorporate troops in the joint security team to combat the rising crime in the state.

The state government had raised a team of policemen, soldiers and others to patrol the highways and dark spots from where criminals launch attacks on innocent citizens.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Adeniyi, Adesina, the governor told his host that the visit was a follow up to the letter the state wrote requesting his support for the project by enlisting his men in the team.

Oyetola noted: "We believe security is paramount and it is the key to development. We need your full support for the joint patrol plan."

Responding, Buratai assured the governor of his support in a bid for Osun to remain one of the most peaceful states in the country.

He reiterated that the army had always supported the police to keep internal security.