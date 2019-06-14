Botswana: Paje Clinic Requires Immediate Attention

Paje — The appalling state of toilets at Paje Clinic and lack of operation space at the facility require immediate attention, Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness Mr Sethomo Lelatisitswe has said.

Speaking at a brief tour of the health facility as a response to constant pleas by the area Member of Parliament for the Ministry of Health and Wellness leadership to visit the clinic with a view of addressing the prominently nagging problems, Mr Lelatisitswe said that he would update Mr Kgotla Autlwetse about his findings at the clinic.

He said that the surprise tour availed him an opportunity to come face to face with daily problems faced by both staff and patients.

Speaking besides the overflowing toilet that spews stench and worms, Mr Lelatisitswe said such a situation required immediate attention.

This is because patients, when need arises, are forced to relieve themselves behind the toilet and therefore painting an eyesore. Sometimes, it is reported, patients seek to use toilets from neighbouring homesteads.

Mr Lelatisitswe also said that part of his visit was to assess readiness of the health facilities in response to future plans of having the area elevated into a sub-district.

In spite of the challenges faced, Mr Lelatisitswe praised health workers for their continued hard work and extended the same gesture towards patients for their cooperation and patience.

While commending the assistant minister for touring the clinic, kgosi Lefeletse Koonyatse of Paje complained that his community had been promised a fully-fledged clinic for over six years, albeit in vain.

He also said that upon being promised a state-of-the-art facility, the community set aside a big plot for the development with the view of accommodating staff houses within it.

The village leader, who expressed optimism following the assistant minister's tour, said that the current location of the clinic could not allow for expansion since the clinic they envisaged should also have a maternity wing.

The nursing officer in charge of the facility, Ms Tapiwa Wanina detailed challenges they faced on a daily basis, chief among them lack of operational space.

The clinic has one consultation room, which also acts as an office and a bleeding room among other uses.

The other room used for bleeding and dispensary is also stuffed with equipment.

A small room used as a storeroom is fully packed with boxes containing drugs.

Ms Wanina said that even though they faced challenges, the drug problem had improved.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>