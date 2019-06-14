Botswana: Botlogetswe, Amos in Rabat On Sunday

Gaborone — Botswana athletes, Nijel 'Zoro' Amos and Christine 'Size 10' Botlogetswe are expected to continue with their scintillating performance in a Diamond League circuit in Rabat, Morocco on June 16.

In the 800m, all eyes will be on Amos and Kenyan Emmanuel Korir given that the duo always give spectators value for their money.

In their first Diamond League meeting in Doha in May, it was Amos who prevailed finishing on position one with 1:44.29, while Korir finished second with 1:44.50

Now the question is, will Korir stop Amos or will the local lad win his second race agaist his Kenyan counterpart this season?

Other athletes who will line up in the 800m are Spanish Álvaro de Arriba López, Saúl Martínez, Saúl Ordóñez, Kenyans, Jonathan Kitilit, and Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich, Swedish middle-distance runner, Andreas Kramer, American middle-distance runner, Clayton Murphy and Moroccan Mostafa Smaili.

In the 400m, Botlogetswe will compete against Dutch sprinter, Lisanne de Witte, American sprinters, Kendall Ellis, Phyllis Chanez Francis, Courtney Okolo, Jaide Stepter, Bahraini sprinter, Salwa Eid Naser and Nigerian Aminatou Seyni.

Track and field analyst, Lentswe Charles said the clash between Amos and Korir was one of the track fans' most wanted duels.

He said the race would be very tactical since Korir was seeking revenge after he was defeated by Amos in Doha last month.

The race, he said would be determined by the pacesetter's pace adding that if he could hold them to 49 high to 50 seconds crossing into the second 400m lap, they would have reserved energies to use in the second lap.

He said if the first 400m lap gets very slow, slower runners would be in an advantage since they would have depleted less energy that would make the last lap very competitive as they would adapt with the pace and be able to challenge Amos and Korir.

"The drama will begin on 700m as those men with well-established lactate tolerance early with intervals and late with repetition runs will have to speed up, using the reserve tanks and that's where the quick and strong athletes like Amos and Korir would be untouchable until the finish line.

Either Amos or Korir stands a better chance of winning the race since they proved that their fitness can drop times ranging in sub 1:43 seconds," Charles said.

He said 800m was more of power unlike 1500m, which needs rhythm and in setting an 800m race distribution model, the objective for the athlete was to run the first 400m as close to 90 per cent of maximum 400m velocity as possible and the second 400m as close to 85 percent of maximum effort as possible.

"Each race may not be run the same way because of the competition factor, but the athlete should be capable of that distribution," he said.

On Botlogetswe, he said she was likely to run times around 51 seconds adding that her recent win of 51.64 seconds at Meeting de Montreuil in France would boost her morale.

He said if she can manage to run with her usual pace, distributing her energies in an efficient manner with good pace judgment, she will reach the homestretch with more energy to run a fast time.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>