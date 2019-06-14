Southern Africa: Angola At SADC Trade Ministers Meeting

Luanda — Angola will attend the 31st meeting of the Committee of Trade Ministers and the meeting of the ministerial working group on Regional Economic Integration (MTF), to be held this month in Windhoek, Namibia.

A press release to which ANGOP has had access this Thurday indicates that the meetings fall within the framework of the statutory activities of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Angola will be represented at the meeting by the Secretary of State for Trade, Amadeu Leitão Nunes.

The event will deal with issues related to the negotiations on Trade of Services, the implementation of the Trade Protocol and the consolidation of the SADC Free Trade Area .

On the other hand, the meeting of the ministerial working group on Regional Economic Integration will approve the decisions of the ministerial and sectorial committees on finance, investment, trade, industry and infrastructure, based on the RISDP Revised Strategic Development Plan for 2015-2020.