Angola: President Sends Condolences Message to Malian Counterpart

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Thursday sent a message of condolences to his Malian counterpart, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, following the attacks in the town of Sobane-Kou in the center of that country in which 95 people were killed by armed men.

"I became aware, with concern and sadness, of the events that occurred in the town of Sobane-Kou, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries," said the Angolan President, in a note to which Angop had access.

In the document, João Lourenço expresses, in the name of the Angolan Executive and in his own, a "firm and vigorous condemnation" of the attacks, besides expressing the solidarity of the Angolan people with the people of Mali and the bereaved families.

At least 95 people were killed in an attack on an ethnic Dogon village in central Mali in the latest deadly violence to hit the restive region.

Nineteen others were missing after unknown armed men attacked the village of Sobane-Kou, in the Mopti region, in the early hours of Monday.