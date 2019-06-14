South Africa: Brave Banyana in Narrow Loss to China

Photo: FIFATV/YouTube

Banyana Banyana playing China in the Women's World Cup, June 13 2019.

Cape Town — Banyana Banyana lost 1-0 to China in their second Group B match at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France on Thursday night.

A Li Ying goal in the 40th minute of the first half was enough to secure a Chinese victory but South Africa gave a good account of themselves, with a number of attempts on goal and around 47% possession.

South Africa lost their opening match of the tournament, going down 3-1 to Spain despite taking the lead through a stunning goal by Thembi Kgatlana.

They have one game left in Group B against leaders Germany who are undefeated.

That takes place on Monday, June 17 at 18:00 (SA time).

Source: Sport24