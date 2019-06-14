Nigeria: NCAA Supports NAPTIP in Against Human Trafficking

The Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Muhtar Usman, has assured the National Agency for Prohibition of Traffic in Person (NAPTIP) of the agency's unflinching support in its fight against the scourge of human trafficking in Nigeria.

Usman, gave the assurance when he received a NAPTIP delegation, led by its Director General, Dame Julie Okah-Donli on advocacy visit.

Okah-Donli, said it was important for her team to visit NCAA as the regulator of the aviation industry in Nigeria, since young Nigerians are lured out of the country through the airports, which are major exit points.

She said the visit would enable the two government agencies chart a course to successfully stamp out human trafficking from Nigeria.

Okah-Donli, therefore urged the NCAA to ensure that airlines are mandated to fulfill part of their obligations under the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

During the visit, she presented some of the sensitisation materials developed for the aviation industry for review and validation by the Authority before its implementation.

She added that a workshop to engage relevant operators in the industry was forthcoming.

While responding to the visiting team, NCAA Director General promised on behalf of the authority and other aviation agencies to partner NAPTIP in achieving its mandate of stopping the menace of human trafficking from Nigeria.

Usman assured that the NCAA while discharging its regulatory functions would ensure all airline operators adhere to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) at all times. He promised to review and validate the documents he received from the body.