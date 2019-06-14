Nigeria: Buhari, Nigerians Must Listen to Obasanjo, Says Delta Monarch

Abeokuta — The Dein of Agbor, Delta State, Benjamin Ikenchuku (KeagborekuziI) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians to listen to the statements of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in the interest of the country.

The monarch said further that Obasanjo is sensitive to both the wishes and pains of Nigerians.

The Dein said this shortly after visiting Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said contrary to claims against the former President, "he remained an Elder statesman that is committed to the progress, peace and unity of this country, irrespective of positions in certain quarters. His views have not changed about Nigeria even as at today that I met him."

Ikenchuku said: "I have known Baba (Obasanjo) now for almost 20 years. He's the President I came to know when I came back to Nigeria in 2000. He's the President that I admire. Some people say so many things about this old man, which I found to be very untrue. All the negative things they say about him, even before I met him, I found out they were lies.

"Obasanjo is somebody that is very sure of his position. He's somebody that is confident of who he is and where he is going. But at the same time, Obasanjo is somebody that is very humble. So we should not be abusing our elders. Whether anybody likes it or not, Obasanjo is an elder and a statesman, who has served as Head of this country and led in different capacities. This is somebody that is well respected by the international community too.

"So, if somebody with this kind of experience and knowledge is saying something, the Nation should listen. We have a problem in this country and that is how we dialogue, which is sometimes abrasive and disrespectful and that is not how brothers and sisters should be living because, we are brothers and sisters."

Obasanjo, is very sensitive to both the wishes and pains of the North as well as we here in the South.

"These two portions of the country neither can do without each other. We are one people. God put us together in this country and we need to sit down and solve this problem together."