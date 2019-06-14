Nigeria: Senate to Buhari - We're Ready to Receive Your Communications

The Senate yesterday said it was ready to receive all forms of communications from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 9th Senate which is now in its second day of work said a message would be sent to the president through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The Senate also said it would send a message to the president informing him that a quorum of the 9th Senate had assembled and that the presiding officers, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, have been elected.

The senators also resolved to send a congratulatory message to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and the Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase on their emergence as well as inform them of the election of Lawan and Omo-Agege.

Similarly, the Senate said it would send messages to international parliamentary bodies such as the African Union (AU), the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Others are the ECOWAS Parliament, the Pan-African Parliament and the Association of Senate, Shoora and Equivalent Council in Africa and the Arab World Association (ASSECAA).