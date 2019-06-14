Nigeria: Ondo Assembly Dissolves Local Councils

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday dissolved all the 18 caretaker committees of the local councils in the state.

Although the house had earlier adjourned till July 9, members were summoned to attend the session on Thursday for the purpose of taking a decision on the tenure of local government chairmen.

The tenure of the caretaker committees had earlier expired in October but was extended by six months by the Assembly.

The dissolution was unanimously approved by lawmakers present.

At the session, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Oluwasegun Ajimotokin, moved the motion for the dissolution, noting that the last tenure extension for the committees had expired.

He said since the issue had been extensively debated and resolved at the parliamentary meeting of the members, it was resolved that the caretaker committee should be dissolved.

"The House at its parliamentary meeting has adequately debated the tenure of local government and resolved that they should be dissolved," Mr Ajimotokin said.

"I hereby move a motion for the dissolution of the committees across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State with immediate effect."

Curiously, the Leader of the House, Jamiu Maito, who is traditionally supposed to move the motion, seconded it.

The Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun, put the question for a voice vote and it was unanimously agreed that the committees should be dissolved.

Mr Oleyelogun also directed the caretaker committees of the 18 local governments to hand over the management of the councils to the Directors of the Local Government Administration with immediate effect.