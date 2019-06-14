Ghana: MTN Golf Fiesta Tomorrow At TCGC

Ghana's leading telecommunication giants, MTN Ghana are set for another landmark golf fiesta tomorrow, when they host over100 golfers at the Tema Country Golf Club (TCGC).

The event, set to tee off at 11am, otherwise known as the MTN Invitational Golf Tournament is strictly by invitation and the company intends to use the event to provide fuel to sustain the passion in their golf sponsorship portfolio.

Themed 'MTN Business, Your One -stop-shop for ICT Needs', MTN as company emphasises its readiness to be a healthy partner of the sport and are prepared to help its growth.

In a chat with the Times Sports, Mr Emmanuel Gyasi, Business Segment Manager, MTN, explained the company will be delighted to renew old acquaintances as well as welcome new golfers who will be participating in the one-day tournament for the first time.

He further revealed the participation of the Board Chairman of MTN Ghana, Mr Ishmael Yamson and some top level managerial executives of corporate Ghana.

According to Mr Gyasi, a huge surprise awaits all participating golfers and the prizes at stake include MTN devices, trophies and some other high value MTN products for deserving winners.