Liberia: 'Operation Save West Point' Launched

... As Sea chases West Pointers

Montserrado County Senator Saah Hardy Joseph in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works, Lands and Mine and the Environment Protection Agency has launched a pilot project to save Residents of West from sea envision.

West Point is a densely populated slum community alongside the Atlantic Ocean in Monrovia, with key areas in the community gradually carried away by the ocean erosion.

With the aimed of speedily rescuing the residents, a team of technicians, headed by Deputy Public Works Minister, Joseph Todd, Assistant Minister Kavestella Kailain, along with senator Joseph Thursday June 13 concluded an assessment of the devastated community.

Commenting on the purpose of the assessment, Deputy Minister Todd, said based on the advice of technocrats from MPW along with LM and EPA , government will immediately embark on the intervention.

According to Deputy Minister Todd, the situation is devastating and an immediate solution is needed to rescue the residents.

He noted that this a joint effort that will require even the residents to work along with the relevant agencies of government to build what he said will prevent the sea from further extending.

"We are here because, we got a call from Senator Joseph that his people were at risk and losing their properties as the result of the sea envision. So, we are here to access the situation and know exactly what to do" DM Todd added.

Also speaking, Kavestella Kailain, Assistant Minister for Operations (MPW) pointed out that the assessment will determine the cost and requirement of the project.

Assistant Minister Kailain went on to indicate that finding a quick solution is urgently needed because the situation is going beyond control.

According to her, following the assessment of the area, the project will kick off shortly.

She at the same time urged residents to be mindful of the sea invasion and collaborate with government in solving the problem.

In conclusion, the Assistant of Public Works commended Senator Joseph for flagging the issue of west point and his pledge to work with the collaborating agencies of government in finding a lasting solution to the case of west point.

Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph mentioned that the intervention came as the result of his commitment to the people of Montserrado County.

Senator Joseph revealed that he has been visiting various communities and districts in Montserrado County to identify their constraints.

According to the Montserrado Lawmaker, on June 12, 2019, he visited the West Point community to undertake a project of blocking the sea with a plan of connecting the LEC road to other parts of West Point which was washed away by erosion.

He said the safety and livelihood of West Pointers is his major priority and also encouraged them to stay away from violence and embrace peace.

"We will do everything possible to provide safety for you. We will not relocate you because of threats from the sea, but we will prevent the sea invasion in the shortest possible days," he told the residents.

In term of cost, the Montserrado Senator said it will be disclosed following the assessment, but noted that he prepared to partner with government in preventing the sea invasion.

He at the same time called on local and international partners to help government in want every way possible in rescuing the people of west point from the sea envision.

Senator Saah H. Joseph was highly welcomed by the people of West Point as they continue singing and chanting "The Ebola Hero".

West Point is one community that was heavily hit by the deadly Ebola outbreak and Senator Saah H. Joseph was one of the front fighters of the epidemic.