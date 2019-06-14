Liberia: 'I Don't Have Blood On My Hands'

-Rep Younquoi Distances Himself From Senator Prince Johnson's Allegation

Nimba County electoral district eight Representative, Larry P. Younquoi says he doesn't have blood on his hands and as such; he wouldn't hire ex-combatants to destabilize the country as alleged by Senator Prince Yormie Johnson alias "PYJ".

Recently, Senator Johnson alleged in Nimba County that the Nimba District eight lawmaker along with Representative Samuel Kogar recently hired some ex-combatants to cause instability on June 7, 2019, the day of the much-publicized protest in the country.

Addressing Legislative Reporters Thursday at his Capitol Building Office, Representative Younquoi describes the allegation as 'blatant lies' from the self-proclaimed 'godfather' of the county to the Liberian people.

Representative Younquoi said Senator Johnson knows who he's talking about, but not him.

"I am an academician, politician and not a gorilla. I don't have blood on my hands. I don't know how to bring ex-combatants. I don't have control over any ex-combatants. So, categorically, I denounce that statement," Rep. Younquoi said.

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) stalwart said at no point he invited ex-combatants or civilian to Monrovia as alleged by Senator Prince Yormie Johnson.

Although Representative Younquoi's party endorsed and participated in the first biggest protest on June 7, 2019 since the end of the Liberian civil war, but said he urged his supporters in Nimba that the protest was only for Monrovia, and as such; they should remain calm in the county.

He has meanwhile disclosed that he will officially write the elders and other groups in the county for Senator Johnson to offer apology to him for tarnishing his hard-earned characters by linking him to treason.

It can be recalled the chief elder of Nimba, Chief Peter Baloun and colleagues once held a peace and reconciliation meeting with Senator Johnson and other members of the Nimba Legislative Caucus to channel their grievances properly and focus on the development needs of the county.

According to him, if Senator Johnson fails to apologize, he (Rep. Younquoi) will take an undisclosed step against him and keep him on record.

"I have formally told chief elders of the county and before this weekend, they will receive an official letter from me telling him to retract that statement and apologize in the same tone. If he fails, I will take an undisclosed action against him that he will forever regret for making that statement. I have taken so much from him," he added.