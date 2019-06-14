Sudan: U.S. Appoints Donald Booth as Special Envoy to Sudan

Washington / Khartoum — The US Embassy in Khartoum confirmed that Ambassador Donald Booth has been named as Special Envoy for Sudan. Booth is currently in Sudan with Tibor Nagy, Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, "to push for a political solution to the current crisis that reflects the will of the Sudanese people".

A media note by the US Department of State in Washington on Tuesday announces: "The Department has appointed Ambassador Donald Booth as Special Envoy for Sudan. Ambassador Booth will lead US efforts to support a political solution to the current crisis that reflects the will of the Sudanese people. The Special Envoy is accompanying Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy to meetings in Khartoum and Addis Ababa June 12-13, 2019."

The note points out that Special Envoy Booth is a retired Ambassador who previously served as Chief of Mission to Ethiopia, Zambia, and Liberia. Ambassador Booth served as the US Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan from August 2013 until January 2017.

"His appointment demonstrates that the United States has a firm commitment to the Sudanese people and efforts to advance a peaceful political solution," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Wednesday.

