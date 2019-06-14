Sudan: UN Security Council Calls for 'Immediate Cessation of Violence'

New York — The UN Security Council (UNSC) has "strongly condemned the recent violence in Sudan" and expressed its regret for the loss of lives and injuries amongst civilians.

In a statement on Tuesday by UNSC President Mansour Ayyad Alotaibi (Kuwait), the members of the Council called for the immediate cessation of violence against civilians and emphasised the importance of respect for human rights and of ensuring full protection of civilians, accountability and justice.

The members of the Council took note of the announcement by the Transitional Military Council to investigate the incidents.

The UNSC also expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Council encouraged the Secretary-General to continue to support regional and international efforts, in particular those led by the African Union, to facilitate and agree on a national transitional process for the benefit of the people of Sudan, and without prejudice to future agreements of Sudanese stakeholders and, as stated by the African Union, without external interference.

The UNSC called upon all stakeholders to continue working together towards a consensual solution to the current crisis, and reaffirmed their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Sudan.

'Human rights abyss'

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, UN human rights experts say they are seriously concerned that Sudan is sliding into a "human rights abyss", urging the Human Rights Council to establish an independent investigation into violations against peaceful protesters since the start of the year.

