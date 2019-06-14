Sudan: 'Business As Usual' As Civil Disobedience Campaign Suspended

Khartoum / Port Sudan — Life has reportedly 'returned to normal' in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other cities in the country after the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) announced the suspension of the campaign of civil disobedience that lasted for three days and led to a complete paralysis of the vital facilities across the country.

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition AFC have agreed to resume talks on a transitional Sovereign Council.

Yesterday, citizens and activists told Radio Dabanga of a continued heavy military presence in the Sudanese capital represented by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia and other armed forces.

Port Sudan curfew reduced

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga from Port Sudan that the security committee in Port Sudan has reduced the period of curfew to start from 9 pm instead of 6 pm.

He explained that workers in banks and ports have returned to their usual work, while the main and branch roads across the city were again congested with vehicles and pedestrians.

Alliance for Freedom and Change

On Tuesday evening, the AFC confirmed suspension of the campaign of civil disobedience "temporarily to rearrange the situation so that the resistance continues stronger and larger".

The AFC called on the district and strike committees in various professional and labour sectors to continue preparation and organisation.

The AFC said in a statement that the experience of the civil disobedience campaign confirms the experience of the Sudanese people in imposing their popular will and taking command.

It added that during three days of historic steadfastness the disobedience has been carried out at a very high rate and at all vital levels in all Sudanese cities.

It considered that this unprecedented civil consensus is a clear message to the military junta about the strengths of the Sudanese people.

Ambassador Mahmoud Dirir, the Ethiopian Prime Minister's Special Envoy to Sudan said "The TMC and the AFC have agreed to return to negotiations very soon and that the military junta has agreed to release the detainees and take confidence-building measures.

The Ethiopian envoy said there was no return from what had been agreed between The TMC and the AFC in recent weeks.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.