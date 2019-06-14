Nigeria: CAN 2019 - Group B - Nigeria, Gunning for Fourth Title

The team has been in the cold for so long and will be fighting hard to win another continental title.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are not new in the Africa Cup of Nations competitions. The three-times winners of the AFCON champions arrived in Egypt on June 10, 2019 for their last training camp before the competition. The Super Eagles of Nigeria began their final preparations for the competition at their base in Asaba in the Delta State of Nigeria on June 2, 2019.

Sources close to the team say the coach, Gernot Rohr and his coaching staff had a difficult time in choosing the players to drop from the squad before the CAF deadline of June 11, 2019. According to our source, the German-born coach admitted that it was difficult reaching a decision since all the players have been doing well during the training camps.

Before jetting off on Sunday, June 9, 2019 Coach Gernot Rohr dropped the pair of Kelechi Iheanacho and Seyi Ajayi from the final 23-man squad. Nigeria played a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in a friendly match in Asaba on June 2019. On Sunday, June 16, 2019, the Eagles will play against Senegal's Teranga Lions in their last pre-AFCON friendly in Ismailia. Nigeria's opening match in the AFCON tournament will be against Burundi on June 22, 2019 at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria