14 June 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Some Green Economic Shoots in April, but Don't Expect Q2 to Blossom As Confidence Remains Low

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ed Stoddard

Fresh data suggests that South Africa's economy had some green shoots as autumn descended in April, but is still in a deep rut, especially when it comes to confidence. It remains to be seen if SA is in a recession after a sharp contraction in the first quarter of 2019. Even if the country has dodged the dreaded 'R' word, the economy is hardly blooming.

On Thursday 13 June, the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index (BCI) for Q2 cast a new shade of gloom over hopes that the economy was rebounding after shrinking by 3.2% in Q1.

"The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index (BCI) flatlined at a worryingly low 28 in the second quarter. More than seven out of 10 respondents, therefore, remained unsatisfied with current business conditions. The last time sentiment was this gloomy was two years ago, and before that, during the global financial-crisis-induced 2009 recession," Rand Merchant Bank said.

So the last time things were this bad was when Jacob Zuma was still at the helm and Cyril Ramaphosa's clinching of the ANC No. 1 spot was far from a done deal. The time before that the economy was caught in the throes of the global financial crisis. The...

South Africa

Pride Month - U.S. Embassies Defy State Department and Fly Rainbow Flag - but Not in South Africa

The US Embassy in South Africa is not flying the rainbow flag to celebrate June as LGBT Pride Month -- as some other US… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.