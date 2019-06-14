Sudan's Junta-Imposed Internet Blackout Continues

Khartoum / Port Sudan — Citizens and activists have expressed strong discontent with the continued internet blackout in Sudan by direct orders of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) led by Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan and his deputy Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan (Hemeti).

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga from Port Sudan" "Telecommunications companies are completely out of business, especially in the field of chip replacement or handling of disruption because of the lack of internet service".

He pointed out that people cannot communicate and exchange information because of the continued cutting off the internet.

He explained that some banks are still out of service because of lack of internet service.

Return to life before the WWW

The internet blackout has meant that Sudanese youth have had to experience a return to life before the emergence of the web, which has impacted on many aspects of daily life, causing significant financial losses to many Sudanese.

The ADSL Professionals Association said: "Service has been suspended from Sudatel, which was the last internet access option in Sudan".

Only the fiber optic networks of Kanar and Sudatel are left, but for the sheer cost, this service is rarely available to individuals.

The association appealed to the citizens of the Gulf countries to buy and activate international roaming segments and send them to Sudan, saying that this could be the cheapest alternative now.

Digital isolation

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, Sudan is currently digitally "cut-off from the outside world", according to the opposition Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA). The ruling TMC admit the black-out, asserting that the internet is "a threat to national security".

