13 June 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia and EU Sign €42 Million Roads Finance Project

The Federal Government of Somalia and the European Union (EU) signed the financing agreement of a €42 Million on Thursday.

The funds are part of a contribution to Somalia Infrastructure Fund (SIF).

Somalia's Planning and International Cooperation Minister, Gamal Mohamed and the European Union new envoy Nicholas Berlanga signed the agreement in a ceremony graced by Deputy Prime Minister, Khadar Gulaid in Mogadishu.

The funds will be used for upgrading and construction of new roads across the regions in the country.

Somali Deputy PM, Khadar Gulaid said the funds will be helpful for the infrastructural development destroyed in the civil strife in the country.

He lauded the strong working relations and the commitment between the Federal Government of Somalia and the new European Union office in the country.

