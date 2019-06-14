Somalia: AU Troops Arrest Al-Shabaab Triggerman With 6 Detonators

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said Wednesday that security forces are interrogating an al-Shabab triggerman who was arrested in Somalia's southern region with six detonators.

The AU mission did not disclose the name of the senior militant who was nabbed in Beledamin in Lower Shabelle on Tuesday.

It said the detonators were meant to be used to carry out attacks along the main supply routes to harm civilians and destroy vehicles.

"AMISOM troops in Beledamin yesterday (Tuesday) arrested an al-Shabab triggerman in possession of six," it said in a brief statement.

"The gadgets were meant to trigger improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along main supply routes to destroy vehicles and harm civilians," said the AU mission.

The culprit has been handed over to Somali security forces, it added.

AMISOM promised to continue supporting the transition through the priority tasks, including securing main supply routes, securing key population centers, and mentoring and assisting Somali security forces, both military and police, in close collaboration with the UN mission.