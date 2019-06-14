South Africa: Maqetuka Honoured for Pioneering artificial intelligence Adoption

Johannesburg — SOUTH African technology executive, Pat Maqetuka, has received global recognition among women leaders and pioneers of artificial intelligence (AI) for business.

She is the only African in the list of 40 women announced by IBM.

The list recognises and celebrates women across a variety of industries and geographies for pioneering the use of AI to advance their companies in areas such as innovation, growth and transformation.

Maqetuka is the Chief Data Architecture and Operations Officer at Nedbank.

She has been honoured alongside fellow female executives from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, India, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States.

"Today, we are sharing the stories of 40 incredible women, who are paving the way forward in how AI is advancing businesses and changing how people work and live," said Michelle Peluso, Senior Vice President, Digital Sales and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), IBM.

She is also the leader of IBM's Women's Initiative.

"We hope the stories shared today will encourage many more women to take a leadership role in shaping the future of this important technology," Peluso said.