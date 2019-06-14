Botswana: Environment Vital for Excellence

Gaborone — It is important for government to create conducive environment for civil servants in order for them to produce the best results, says Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration Mr Nonofo Molefhi.

Giving the keynote address at the 2019 public service excellence awards ceremony Wednesday night, Mr Molefhi said it was incumbent upon government to ensure that the civil service was motivated enough to produce results.

Rewarding the best performing civil servants, he said, one of the highlights of the annual Public Service Convention, was but one of the measures aimed at encouraging civil servants to keep working hard.

"It is an encouragement to strive to work hard, out of passion and dedication, not just out of a desire to win awards. As government we have to create an environment which would make civil servants happy to work for the public service and produce the best results," Mr Molefhi said.

He said everyone in the public sector needed to understand and play their roles; with leaders and subordinates displaying mutual respect and supervisors empowering junior officers.

Mr Molefhi said while individuals had been selected for the annual awards owing to their personal performances, good team work was what ultimately produced the best results.

"While we reward the individuals who excelled more than the others, we know that good performance emanates from team effort and for that we are grateful. Let us encourage each other; everyone from the cleaner, driver to the senior officers is important," Mr Molefhi urged.

The minister further said the various teams which presented innovative ideas during the Tuesday session of the convention had displayed the ability of the civil service to produce cutting edge ideas in line with this year's theme, "Public Service Innovation and Transformation."

For his part, Permanent Secretary to the President Mr Carter Morupisi said government was grateful to the awardees for the service they rendered to Batswana.

He also thanked all participants for making this year's convention a success.

Four teams, the Bakgatle CJSS Innovative Minds and Ithuto, both of the Ministry of Basic Education; Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry's Kgatelopele as well as My Skin, My Umbrella Project of the Ministry of Health and Wellness snatched the most innovative project award taking home P40 000 plus a trophy each.

Source : BOPA