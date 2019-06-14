Ghana: Myohuang Forces Win Zone 3 Milo U-13 Champs League

Myohuang Forces have been crowned winners of the Milo U-13 Champions League Zone 3 event which came off at the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The Western Region lads defeated Talent Bridge Academy 2-1 in the final game to become champions for the second consecutive time.

The two finalists would be joined by Juaboso D/A and Talent Bridge Academy as teams from the zone to battle it out at the national finals scheduled for July.

In all, 16 schools from the Central, Western and Western North regions competed for a place at the national finals.

The competition was preceded by a soccer clinic with former Black Stars player, Augustine Ahinful standing in for tournament icon, Stephen Appiah, as he took participants through drills and some basic soccer skills.

At the end of the three-day competition, Bright Owusu from Myohuang Forces was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the final game, with three players John Afful (Juaboso), Kingsley Amoah (Talent Bridge) and Hamza Iliasu (A&D Memorial) scoring five goals each to become joint top scorers.

The Best Player of the zone, however, went to Matthew Addea of Talent Bridge for his excellent display to secure qualification for his team.

Myohuang Forces goalie, Edmund Kwofie was also the Best Goalkeeper of the zone with the Fair Play team going to A&D Memorial Basic School.

The competition continues in Zone 4 where teams from the Eastern, Volta, Oti and Greater Accra regions would also battle for a slot at the grand finale.