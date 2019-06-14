Sudan: UFP Lauds Efforts of Ethiopian Mediation

Khartoum — The Federal Umma Party has commended the efforts of the Ethiopian mediation for finding lasting solution to the political crisis of the country, noting that assigning of a new envoy of the United States of America for peace in Sudan supports opportunities for realizing peace and stability in the Sudan.

The Deputy Chairman of the party, Najm-Eddin Darisa, noted in statement to SUNA that the party accepts the positive goo offices efforts aiming to deal with the country's issues to reach an agreement that realizes national solidarity between all the country's political forces.

He pointed out that the party has submitted a vision on the military transitional period, indicating that his party is not interested to take part in the coming government, and highly considers the duties of the transitional government for the economic reform, improvement of the people's livelihood, and the importance of making penetration in the peace file in order to achieve a comprehensive peace agreement in the different conflicts' areas.

He explained that processes of justice peace precedes and the democratic transformation pointing to the different meetings the party held with the ambassadors of the European group for discussing their contribution in bushing forward the efforts and national initiatives to reach solutions to the country's political crisis.