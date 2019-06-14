Zimbabwe: Fit-Again Masakadza, Taylor Back for Netherlands Tour

Zimbabwe have been boosted by the return to full fitness of the star duo of captain Hamilton Masakadza and Brendan Taylor ahead of the tour to the Netherlands for two One-Day International (ODI) matches and as many Twenty20 International (T20I) games.

The two experienced players missed the ODI series at home against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in April, with Masakadza nursing a left thumb injury while Taylor was sidelined by a right calf muscle tear.

Following their full recovery, both have been included in Zimbabwe's 16-man squad that is set to leave for the Netherlands this Saturday.

Three of the players who faced the UAE - Regis Chakabva, Timycen Maruma and Brian Chari - will not be part of the travelling team as they are currently playing in England.

Zimbabwe will, however, still travel with a strong squad that, apart from Masakadza and Taylor, includes Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Solomon Mire, Tendai Chatara and Kyle Jarvis.

Uncapped left-arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu has been retained and will be hoping to finally make his bow during the tour, while opening batsman Tinashe Kamunhukamwe has also made the cut.

The Lalchand Rajput-coached side will first face the Netherlands in the ODIs scheduled for 19 and 21 June before the two sides clash in the T20I matches set for 23 and 25 June.

From there, Zimbabwe will proceed to Ireland where they will play three ODI matches and as many T20I games.

The ODI series against Ireland is scheduled for 1, 4 and 7 July, while the T20I matches are slated for 10, 12 and 14 July.

ZIMBABWE SQUAD

Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Brendan Taylor, Peter Moor, Solomon Mire, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Ainsley Ndlovu, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ryan Burl