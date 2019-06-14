Ghana: 'Kotoko Ready to Play Hearts for Free'

A management member of Asante Kotoko, Edmund Ackah, says the club has officially informed the Normalisation Committee (NC) about its decision to rescind the verdict about the boycott threat ahead of their NC special competition Tier 1 semi-final clash against rivals Hearts of Oak.

According to Mr Ackah, fruitful talks between the hierarchy of the club and the NC resulted in the turn around from his outfit.

By the new agreement, the Porcupine Warriors are expected to receive 40 per cent of the gate proceeds, same as their opponents, Hearts of Oak with the NC keeping the remaining 20%.

Kotoko decided to pull out of the clash with their arch-rivals citing dissatisfaction over venue choice as well as disagreements in respect to disbursement of gate proceeds.

But the Kotoko management member in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, disclosed the club's readiness to play despite the NC's inability to meet their demands.

"We are ready to play Hearts in the NC special competition now .We have officially written to them communicating that decision."

"Preparations are underway and we are coming to Accra for the clash. We are hopeful of winning this game to make our supporters happy."

He added that Kotoko was now ready to play the game even if they don't receive any monies.

"We are ready to even play the game for free. We are not interested in the gate proceeds. The NC can decide not to give us any money, we will still play."

He revealed that management of the club has no issues with the chairman of the NC special competition Sammy Kuffour, suggesting that reports to that effect should be ignored.