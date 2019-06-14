South Africa: Father Who Threw Baby From Shack Won't Do Any Prison Time

A Port Elizabeth father who threw his baby from the top of a shack during protests in 2018, will not serve any time in prison, according to police.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his child, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court.

The court imposed a sentence of 12 months in jail or a R5 000 fine, suspended for five years.

"This means that if he commits any acts of child abuse in the next five years, his sentence will be imposed," police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said on Friday.

The father was accused of throwing his 1-year-old daughter from the roof of the shack during municipal demolitions of illegal structures in April 2018.

The 38-year-old was captured in a dramatic series of pictures as he threatened to throw her off the roof of a shack in Joe Slovo informal settlement and later, when he eventually threw her.

The child was caught by a metro police officer, Constable Luyolo Nojulumba.

The father faced a charge of child abuse after the initial charge was downgraded from attempted murder.

At the time, the State did not oppose bail.

Source: News24