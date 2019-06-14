South Africa: Hawks Deals a Huge Blow to Fraudsters in Cape Town

press release

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation continue to make significant inroads in dealing with sophisticated card fraud and vehicle asset finance fraud in Cape Town.

The Hawks' banking investigating team arrested Lukhanyo Bokolo (33) after he was found in his possession of cloned bank cards. The team responded to the information about the a suspect who was allegedly presenting suspected cloned cards at a chain grocery store in Tayger Vallely Mall on Saturday. The total cost of the groceries which included electronic equipment is valued at approximately R31 000-00. He appeared at the Bellville Magistrate Court on Monday and he remains in custody pending his next appearance on 26 June 2019 for a formal bail application.

Lunga Ndudana (34), was released on R5000 bail by the Bellville Magistrate's Court on 11 June 2019. Ndudana was arrested with his alleged accomplice Vusumzi Zimisele Siwela (45) at Cape Town International Airport. A pile of blank cards, embossed cloned cards, holograms and undisclosed amount of cash were seized during their arrest. Ndudana is expected to be back in court along with his accomplice, Vusumzi Zimisele Siwela (45), who remains in custody.

On a separate and unrelated matter Dumisani Ntsodo (29), also appeared at Bellville Magistrate's Court on 6 June 2019. He was arrested by the Hawks' banking investigating team after he allegedly colluded with an accomplice, a salesman in a chain store at Willow-bridge Mall. They allegedly presented a cloned card and managed to secure goods worth a total value of R17 000-00. Ntsika Ntshebetu, a salesman was arrested shortly after the incident on 01 March 2019. Both suspect are out on R1000 bail and are expected to appear in court on 27 June 2019.

Cliffod Charles Krige (43) was released on R5000 bail by the Bellville Magistrate's Court on 6th June 2019. Krige was allegedly linked to a vehicle asset finance fraud where fraudulent documents were used to secure a Jeep Cherokee valued at R1.2 million and a BMW 520i valued at R364 500.00. It is further alleged that the suspect leased the BMW 520i to a third party. On his arrest on 04 June 2019, the Hawks' banking investigating team seized a Jeep Cherokee that was fraudulently purchased as well as a Ford Focus valued at R130 000-00. The case against Krige was remanded to 23 August 2019.