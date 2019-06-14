Ghana: Forum On Business Registration Held

PA day's workshop aimed at bringing together key business regulatory compliance agencies in Ghana to explain the steps in registering businesses with their respective agencies has been held.

Dubbed 'Ghana Regulatory Compliance,' the forum sought to create a platform where regulatory and compliance agencies educate businesses on registration procedures, common mistakes businesses make on their applications that causes processing delays among others.

It was put together by Firmus Advisory, a consulting firm in Accra on Wednesday.

The Minister of Business Development, Dr Ibrahim Awal Mohammed in a speech read on his behalf said the forum would enable key regulatory bodies to share with participants in details how to get their business registered and stay compliant.

"The development of business is a central feature of the work we want to do and as such it is important to organise such forums to create a thriving Ghanaian business community," he said.

He reiterated the government's commitment to making Ghana a business hub through a number of strategies that will also improve the country's economy.

"Government has started work on improving local businesses as a priority and will need the support of Ghanaians to make it a reality," he added.

He urged young entrepreneurs to make use of such events so that they could create synergy and network to boost their respective businesses.

Mrs Matilda Osei, Client Service Manageress, Registrar General's Department educating participants on how to successfully register their businesses said the first step in starting a business in Ghana was to legally register the business entity at the Registrar General's Department (RGD).

"There are various forms of business entities that can be registered under the laws of Ghana and it is therefore imperative to choose the right legal structure that best serves your business intentions" she said.

She said one of the reasons why the registration of businesses delay, was the accuracy and clarity of information provided by applicants.

Mrs Osei said staff at the department sometimes fail to see some of the writings of the clients thereby slowing down the procedure.

She urged applicants to frequently visit the office anytime they had questions to be answered by officials which will alleviate bottlenecks and improve the ease of doing business.

The Managing Partner, Mr Alexander Twumasi in his submission said his outfit was committed to provide invaluable support and assistance to any investor or company doing business in Ghana.

"Our multi-professional team provides up-to-date of advisory and consulting services relating to regulatory compliance, research, due diligence and business development for inward/outward investment and trade," he added.