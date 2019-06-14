Nigeria: I'm Born Again - Yul Edochie Declares, After Surviving Ghastly Auto-Crash

Nigerian actor and politician, Yul Edochie have taken to social media to announce to the world that he is now a born again Christian. Recall that day back, the popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, revealed that he survived a major road accident during a trip to the eastern part of the country.

According to him, after the accident, he had a rethink about his life which made him have a 'factory reset' and decided to give his life to Christ.

"Someone said to me 'that accident really shook you'. Well, that's an understatement. Actually, it reset my brain to factory setting. God gave me a second chance. I'm a new man in Christ now, I'm born again. Don't wait till it happens to you, follow Christ today! I shall live to testify the goodness of God." he said.