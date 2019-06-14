Kenya: Amateurs Fight for Last 6 Karen Masters Slots

Nairobi — The last six Pro-Am slots for the KCB Karen Masters 2019 will be determined this Saturday at the Par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

The overall winner, men's winner, lady winner, staff winner, guest winner and wildcard winner will make the last batch of 6 winners who will earn automatic tickets to play in Karen Masters Pro-Am scheduled for June 26.

The event proper is scheduled for June 27-30.

Over 200 players have been enlisted to participate in the fifth and final round of the qualifiers dubbed 'KCB Road To Karen Masters'.

Amateurs will play an 18 hole stableford tournament which is being preceded by a three day 54 hole strokeplay pro event which high started on Wednesday.

Royal Nairobi resident professional and Professional Golfers of Kenya boss Charan Thethy reckons that the bumper entry at Royal is a clear indication "just how popular the KCB series has been over the years ".

"Slots for Saturday's KCB Golf Day are now oversubscribed. As a result we have been compelled to turn away some players in a bid to keep manageable numbers,but all in all, some super golf is in store this Saturday. We thank KCB Bank for choosing Royal as their venue of choice for the last qualifier of the Road To The Masters," Charan said.

Notable players expected for Saturday's event include reigning Sunset Champion Caesar Handa, handicap six Joshua Ichangi, Joshua Kogo, Njoki Nguku, Kobi Gaturamu and Abna Onsomu.

Jay Sandhu widely believed to be Royals finest amateur golfer is also in the mix. Sandhu and Ichangi played a pivotal role for Royal in their title defense for the Tannahill Shield over Easter holiday.

The KCB Road To Karen Masters has been to Sigona Golf Club, Nakuru Golf Club, Nyali Golf and Country Club, Thika Sports Club-and now Royal Nairobi.

A total of 24 amateur golfers have qualified for the Karen Masters Pro-Am with the last six at it this weekend.

The most exciting bit of the Road To Masters has been the wildcard which has since been determined at The clubs description.

Some clubs like Nyali and Sigona have resorted to a lucky dip of players cards to pick the slots. Others like Nyali and Thika have preferred to hand the wildcard slot to juniors.

It will be interesting to know who takes off with wildcard status Royal Nairobi this weekend.

Whatever is up the sleeves of the amateur players this weekend will be known during prize giving on Saturday.

Another Royal player to watch this weekend is handicap 2 Kevin Jumba.

But Charan is calling on all golfers to brace for tough course conditions.

"The current weather has contributed to the tough course conditions. The course is playing long at the moment. The roughs are really thick, meaning precision golf will be key. We hope it doesn't rain on Saturday. Whoever wins under these conditions will honestly be a worthy winner."