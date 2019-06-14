South Africa: Lions Pick Jantjies At Centre for Bulls Derby

Johannesburg — Lions coach Swys de Bruin has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby derby clash against the Bulls in Pretoria.

De Bruin has made four changes to the team that lost 37-17 to the Hurricanes at Ellis Park last weekend.

In a rather surprise move, Elton Jantjies starts at inside centre in place of Harold Vorster, while Shaun Reynolds is retained at flyhalf.

Tyrone Green gets the nod at right wing in place of Courtnall Skosan, who drops down to the bench.

Among the forwards, Hacjivah Dayimani starts at No 8 in the place of the injured Kwagga Smith, while Rhyno Herbst returns to action to resume his lock partnership with Marvin Orie, as Reinhard Nothnagel drops down to the bench.

Dillon Smit and Wandisile Simelane also feature on the bench.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash at Loftus Versfeld scheduled for 17:15.

Teams:

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant , 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jannes Kirsten, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Eli Snyman, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, Divan Rossouw

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Elton Jantjies, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx (captain), 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Wandisele Simelane, 23 Courtnall Skosan

