South Africa: Marx Signs Long-Term Deal With Lions, SA Rugby

Cape Town — In a significant boost for SA Rugby and the Lions Rugby Company, Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx has extended his contract with the Lions until 2021. The Lions Rugby Company, together with SA Rugby, and the newly established contracting model have been able to retain the services of the outstanding Springbok hooker by ensuring the player's career is managed and sustained.

Marx will be able to enjoy a temporary release after the 2019 Rugby World Cup for a sabbatical in Japan and he will return to South Africa and the Lions in June 2020. Rudolph Straeuli, CEO of the Lions, said the they were immensely proud to retain the services of Marx. "Malcolm has always given the Lions and Springboks 100% effort and dedication and to ensure sustainability in the young player's career, it is important that, together, we look after his well-being." Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby's Director of Rugby, said he was delighted that Marx had renewed his contract.

"Malcolm has established himself as a world-class player and his contribution to the Springboks has been immense, so his decision to renew his contract with the Lions is very good news indeed," said Erasmus. "Malcolm's contract renewal at the Lions is a fantastic result for the new contracting model that the players, unions and SA Rugby worked to agree and was announced on Friday. "It proves what can be achieved if we all work together with the best interests of the player and South African rugby in mind," added Erasmus.

Source: Sport24