Kenya: Lawyer Sues KQ After Being 'Thrown Out' of Flight to Nairobi

A lawyer has sued the Kenya Airways for negligence claiming he was mistreated and detained at Kilimanjaro International Airport in Tanzania over his return flight ticket.

Peter Kiprotich Bore has filed a suit before the Milimani Commercial Court in Nairobi seeking compensation for damages over alleged inconveniences after his return flight was aborted.

The lawyer contends that he booked two tickets for flight trips between Kilimanjaro and JKIA on April 15 through Kiwi.com, an online travel agent, as he intended to travel on April 16.

Mr Bore claims KQ cleared him to travel through a Precision Air flight that was scheduled to fly from Nairobi to Arusha.

Trouble, however, began during his return flight that evening when the same Precision Air disowned him and forced him out of the flight on claims that his name was not on the flight manifest.