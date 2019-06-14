Angola: Parliament Advocates Unity in Society for Children's Wellbeing

Luanda — The second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (Parliament), Suzana de Melo, on Thursday deemed it imperative to combine synergies in society to provide effective support to the governmental policies turned to the wellbeing of children.

According to the MP, the country has a rich juridical and political framework, so the challenge is to propitiate an equitable access to basic and quality services for the citizens, especially children.

Suzana de Melo, who was speaking at the opening of a Workshop on "Child vulnerability in Angola", informed that 38 per cent of children under the age of five suffer from chronic malnutrition, adding that one out of five children is out of the normal education system.

"We still have a lot to do, the government, families and the civil society, so that all children can have the right to survive, prosper and achieve its potential", she noted.

The MP went on to say that the action of the National Assembly, as a sovereign organ of the state, is also focused on keeping a permanent dialogue with the citizens, reason why this seminar is happening.

She then reminded that the economic crisis that has hit the country since the year 2014, has increased the vulnerability of poor people and, consequently, delayed Angola's transition to a medium income country.