Malawi: Mlatho Mponela FC Shares Open for Sale

Community club, Mlatho Mponela has opened its doors for the business committee to buy shared of the club for its smooth running.

The club which joined TNM Super League this years has been struggling financially and the sole sponsor, Mlatho Civil Engineering were handing problems to sustain its support.

Amember of the Executive of the Club, Happy Saka said Thursday in Mponela that the Club management has decided to allow business community to buy shares of the club as part of acquiring ownership of the club.

"We have engaged a lot of stakeholders for some time on the drive and now we have started receiving feedbacks and we are hoping one day we will secure a stable sponsorship," he explained.

Saka said Mlatho Mponela is a limited company and has shares in which individuals and organization could buy them and be part and parcel of the club.

He appealed to the business community to come forward and buy the share saying team is Mponela based club which needs their support always.

Saka dismissed assertions that they have secured a sponsorship deal with unnamed organization but their terms was the club need to shift their base to Lilongwe.

"We have had no such agreement with anyone as far as we are concern. This club is Mponelabased team sand no one can force us to move to Lilongwe where we don't have support," he added.

A football fan, Tchola Kamanga has commended Mlatho Mponela for coming up with such decision saying running football nowadays requires a lot of investment.

" we have seen teams in the country folding as result of lacking of sponsorship and this is the only way communities could take up the challenge to sponsor their own grown teams for the continues development of football in the country, " he said

Community teams like TN Stars of Kasungu, Chitipa United, Dwangwa United and Karonga Unitedare facing similar challenges of running their club due to lack of sponsorship.

However, if communities can understand the importance of buy shares in running the club, issue of sponsorship will be thing of the past.

The Country's football fraternity for long time have been agitating aboutcommercialization of the clubs in their club licensing drive.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has been encouraging clubs to go commercial in awake of the currentfinancial status of most organisationsthat are in the sponsorship responsibilities.

The modern football is demanding a lot of financial support and without proper mechanism funding mechanism a club is bound to face problems in running the club.