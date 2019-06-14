Malawi: Independents to Back Nancy Tembo for Speaker's Post

The newly -elected independent members of Parliament have resolved to field one of their own for the leadership position of Speaker, First Deputy Speaker and Second Deputy Speaker.

The development comes after 30 independent legislators met in Lilongwe on the sidelines if the orientation of MPs as they strategised to field among them in the Speaker's race.

Independents block have advised each other to indicate their academic and professional achievements to draw up a nomination list

Nancy Tembo from Lilongwe City South is a front-runner for the Speaker's post from the independent block.

The Speaker would be duly elected by a simple majority and voting is by secret ballot in Parliament Chamber.

Parliament has developed a nomination form which all MPs intending to nominate the speakers must fill before the election.

Parliament distributed the forms to all the legislators yesterday and they are expected to make their nominations prior to or before 9:30am on the day of the elections.

The form has a section where two other MPs are expected to second the nomination.

The nomination is also supposed have consent from the MP being nominated.

Senior Assistant Clerk of Parliament, Joseph Manzi, said all MPs have been notified on the process.