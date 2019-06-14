Ghana: 'District Assemblies Must Enforce Laws to Ensure C'nity Discipline'

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Domeabra-Obom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Sophia Karen Ackuako, has urged local assemblies to enforce their by-laws to ensure discipline in communities.

She was optimistic enforcement of the laws would prevent indiscipline in communities and control indiscriminate dumping when the laws are effectively and efficiently enforced.

Some parts of Accra got flooded again on Friday morning after a heavy downpour that started around midnight and some suburbs such as Adentan, West Legon, Avenor, Sahara Ghetto, Adabraka, and the Weija areas also got flooded after the rains.

On the Accra-Kasoa highway, floods had completely inundated the Accra-bound dual carriageway, forcing motorists heading to Accra to drive on the opposite side of vehicles heading to Kasoa.

Reacting to the destruction after the rains, Ms Ackuako, who is also a member of Committee of Water, Works and Housing of Parliament, bemoaned the activities of some residents such as dumping refuse in open drains and building on water ways and stressed such acts are the reasons floods kept occurring in Accra and its environs.

"The District Assemblies should enforce the laws to stop the floods. People build on water ways and the authorities look on instead of telling them the right thing to do to save all of us, such acts should be controlled by the Assemblies by enforcing the laws.

"Once the Assemblies look on for residents to do what pleases them, combating flooding will be difficult in the country especially as the Ghana Meteorological Agency keeps predicting more rains in the coming days.

"The government must expedite measures to prevent floods in Accra and its environs. I commend the Mahama-led administration for embarking on projects such as the construction of drains in the constituency that has reduced flooding in the area.