Ghana: Nafesa Vies for Mambrouk Assembly Member

An aspiring Assembly member for Mabrouk electoral area in the Ablekuma Central Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, Mrs Nafesa Moro Sosu, has appealed to the electorate to vote for her in the December 10 district level election, to help push the development agenda of the electoral area forward.

She is the Vice President of Catholic Institute of Business and Technology at Adabraka in Accra, and has unveiled a three-point agenda- sanitation, youth and women empowerment through entrepreneurship development as her priorities for the electoral area.

Unveiling her three-point agenda in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, Mrs Sosu pledged to help Mabrouk to become the cleanest area in the Accra metropolis, in line with the president's vision to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa, to attract the needed investment to grow the economy.

Campaigning on a slogan: 'The power of one, everyone is important', Mrs Sosu promised an all inclusive leadership, hoping to tap on the collective wisdom and unity of the people for the accelerated development of the electoral area.

Mrs Sosu, who is the Executive Director of Lifeline Movement, a non-governmental organisation that provides social protection to needy and vulnerable in society, promised to provide an open, transparent and accountable leadership for the electorate, if given the nod to lead them.

"It is my wish that the people of Mambrouk electoral area will give me the nod to lead them in the assembly to ventilate their development needs and aspirations," the aspiring assembly member told the Ghanaian Times.

Mrs Sosu , who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Mamaask Ventures Limited, underscored the need to promote economic empowerment of women, especially in the informal economy, adding that she would help women to set up their own business to create wealth toward poverty reduction, stressing that mentorship would be key to her development agenda.

"Filth is our number one enemy, when we keep a healthy environment, we will be able to check diseases like cholera and diarrhoea which have been our major challenge because of poor sanitation," she stressed.

Mrs Sosu noted that she recognised the role of the youth in national development, and promised to carry out a need assessment for the kind of entrepreneurial skills the youth of the area needed and work with other stakeholders to develop appropriate strategies to provide them with the needed skills to be self-employable.