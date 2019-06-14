Ghana: Church of Christ Scientists Meeting Held in Boston

The Church of Christ Scientists held its annual meeting in Boston on Monday with a call on Christians to reaffirm their faith in the spirit of God.

According to Kevin E. Ness, Manager of Christian Science Committees on Publication for the mother church , the world needed the spirit of God given the looming challenges confronting it.

He noted that with the constant occurrences of strife, corruption, climate crisis, healthcare costs, among others, there was the need for Christians to rely on God for protection and security.

Sharing some experience from the meeting, he said officials from the church pledged their commitment to serve God and renew their faith.

He said some members were healed spiritually from cancer.

On the achievement of the church, he said the church could now boast of 70 branches with members throughout the world, with some participating through live streaming.

Ghana host two of the branches in Accra and Tema as well as two affiliated groups in Sekondi/Takoradi and Hohoe.