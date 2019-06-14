Ghana: 28 Amedzofe Technical School Students Escape Death

Ho — ABOUT 28 students of the Amedzofe Technical School, in the Volta Region, escaped death when the school bus on which they were travelling from Ho back to campus on Tuesday, veered off the narrow road on the Avatime mountain and tumbled into the valley.

They were returning from the just-ended inter-school sports competition, when the incident occurred, at a spot between Vane and Amedzofe.

The Ho West District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Ernest Victor Apawu, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times here in Ho, in a telephone interview yesterday.

He said that the police, residents, officials of the district assembly and the Ghana Education Service (GES), rushed to the scene to evacuate the victims, including the driver, to the Ho Municipal Hospital.

"They sustained various degrees of injury," he further disclosed.

According to the DCE, the driver lost control of the vehicle, on reaching the spot on the steep slope.

Mr Apawu appealed to road users to be cautious on the roads in the area to forestall such incidents.

The DCE's story was corroborated by a Police spokesman, who said that the incident was being investigated.

Attempts by the Ghanaian Times to contact the authorities of the Ho Municipal Hospital at the time of filing this report proved futile.

However, a GES official, who was at the hospital, said that only one student and the driver were still on admission.

"The rest have been discharged," he told this reporter.